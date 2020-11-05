Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas – Ukraine's delegation to TCG
Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.
"Today, in the afternoon, on November 5, as a result of a VOG-17 grenade dropped from a UAV, a soldier of one of our formations was wounded. He was provided with qualified medical care, the condition of the soldier is satisfactory," the delegation said in the statement.
With the help of the coordination mechanism, the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center on Control and Coordination (JCCC) established a ceasefire and sent a written note to the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission.
"The Ukrainian delegation said the situation has signs that the Russian leaders have lost control over their own armed formations. Is the Russian leadership in general capable of fulfilling its obligations?" the Ukrainian delegation of the TCG said.