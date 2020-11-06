Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eleven times

November 5, Russian armed formations violated the ceasefire in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units in Donbas eleven times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Nine ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’. Near Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk), the enemy provoked Ukrainian defenders, firing small arms. In the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), Russian occupation forces opened fire three times, using grenade launchers of various systems and small arms. Five violations were documented near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk). From the temporarily occupied Uzhivka (24km north-east of Mariupol), the enemy fired small arms, heavy machine guns, and grenade launchers of various systems. In addition, the occupiers used 82mm mortars twice in last day," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The brazen actions of the Russian occupation forces did not go unpunished. Defenders of Vodiane suppressed enemy’s activity with adequate fire from authorized armament in response.

In the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", two ceasefire violations were recorded near Popasna (69km west of Luhansk). At noon, the enemy provoked Ukrainian defenders with heavy machine gun fire. In addition, an unmanned aerial vehicle was used to drop a VOG-17 grenade over the Joint Forces positions. One Ukrainian soldier received shrapnel wounds as a result of VOG-17 explosion. The soldier was promptly taken to a medical facility where he is provided with appropriate medical care.

Today, November 6, the ceasefire has been observed in all sections of contact line.