Macron agrees that Normandy Four meeting should be held as soon as possible

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi is glad that French President Emmanuel Macron agrees with the need for an early meeting of the leaders of the Normandy format states.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I am glad that Emmanuel Macron agrees that the meeting of the Normandy Four should be held as soon as possible. Ukraine is steadily fulfilling the Paris agreements and is already ready to open two checkpoints on the disengagement line [in Donbas]," he wrote on his Twitter following the results conversation with his French colleague.

