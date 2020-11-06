Ukraine not considering introducing full lockdown - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers does not plan to introduce a full coronavirus lockdown in Ukraine, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

As reported by Censor.NET.

He said this during a question-and-answer session in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, November 6.

"Is it possible to bring the country back to full lockdown now? Such an option is not on the table now. Adaptive quarantine is the best model. [...] I want to emphasize once again that the government is not considering introducing full lockdown. The Health Ministry is considering imposing additional restrictions for a certain period. But it will not be a complete and permanent ban," Shmyhal said.

According to him, the issue concerns the introduction of liability for not wearing facemasks.

Regarding the so-called "weekend lockdown," he said that this was being discussed at the level of various working groups and experts.

"If we raise this issue, the Health Ministry will provide detailed information and consult on such an initiative with people's deputies and scientific institutions," Shmyhal said.

Read more: Untapped potential of using water, forest resources in Ukraine is $12 bln, $40 bln respectively – PM

He added that issues related to the application of restrictions are resolved jointly with local authorities. According to him, local authorities are aware of their responsibility and do not ignore the government's recommendations.

"If the authorities ask not to impose any restrictions, they take responsibility for the consequences," Shmyhal said.

As many as 9,721 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on November 5, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 440,188.