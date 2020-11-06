Ukrainian parliament imposes fines for not wearing masks on public transport

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has passed a law imposing a fine for the refusal to wear a face covering on public transport and in public buildings.

As reported by Censor.NET.

262 lawmakers voted for the adoption of the relevant government bill, No. 3891, at a parliament meeting on Friday, November 6.

According to the explanatory note, the purpose of the act is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Ukraine.

Article 44-3 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses provides for punishment for people staying in public buildings and on public transport during the quarantine without face masks, respirators or protective masks that cover the nose and mouth, including homemade masks, in the form of a fine from 10 to 15 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 170 to UAH 255).

The offenders also face on-the-spot fines that can be paid via a payment terminal.

As many as 9,721 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on November 5, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 440,188.