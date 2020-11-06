Kyiv reports 1,002 new coronavirus cases
Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.
"We have a difficult situation. Dynamics is extremely negative. Kyiv has reported more than a thousand new cases of the disease in the past 24 hours – 1,002 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Fourteen people have died," he said at a briefing on November 6.
According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 556 women aged 18-84 years; 34 girls aged between 8 months and 17 years; 377 men aged 18-92 years; 35 boys aged between 25 days and 17 years old. In addition, 39 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.
At the same time, 1,449 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 15,218 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.
As of November 6, 440,188 COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine, including 9,721 cases recorded during the previous day.