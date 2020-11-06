Kyiv reports 1,002 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has recorded 1,002 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 42,375, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"We have a difficult situation. Dynamics is extremely negative. Kyiv has reported more than a thousand new cases of the disease in the past 24 hours – 1,002 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Fourteen people have died," he said at a briefing on November 6.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 556 women aged 18-84 years; 34 girls aged between 8 months and 17 years; 377 men aged 18-92 years; 35 boys aged between 25 days and 17 years old. In addition, 39 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 1,449 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 15,218 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of November 6, 440,188 COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine, including 9,721 cases recorded during the previous day.