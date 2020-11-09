Almost 67,000 people in Ukraine contracted COVID-19 last week - Stepanov

Almost 67,000 people in Ukraine contracted COVID-19 last week, and there are more than 28,000 patients in hospitals with severe and moderate symptoms, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Last week, 66,824 people were diagnosed [with COVID-19], which is almost 13,500 more new cases of coronavirus disease than the week before," Stepanov said at a briefing on Monday, November 9.

According to him, 9,234 people were hospitalized last week, or 2,000 more than the week before.

According to Stepanov, the situation is tense in four regions of Ukraine.

Read more: Kyiv reports 1,002 new coronavirus cases

"There is a tense situation in the Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv and Mykolaiv regions. In other regions, according to laboratory centers, there are almost no samples that have yet to be tested," he said.

As many as 8,678 new COVID-19 cases were laboratory confirmed in Ukraine on November 8, bringing the total to 469,018.