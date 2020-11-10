Zelenskyi appoints temporary heads of three regional state administrations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed temporary acting heads of Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa and Sumy regional state administrations, the president’s press service reports.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Under decree No.492/2020, Zelenskyi temporarily assigned duties of the head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration to Maria Savka.

Viacheslav Ovechkin has been appointed as acting head of Odesa Regional State Administration under decree No.493/2020.

Read more: Zelenskyi arrives in Donbas to meet with military on front line

The president also signed decree No.494/2020 to appoint Serhiy Pakholchuk as temporary head of Sumy Regional State Administration.