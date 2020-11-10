Russian-led forces violate ceasefire near Vodiane twice

Over the past day, November 9, Russian armed formations violated the ceasefire in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units in Donbas twice.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire regime in Donbas twice. The enemy opened fire from small arms near the village of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk)," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters reports on its Facebook page.

According to the JFO Headquarters, unaimed shots did not pose a threat to life and health, so Ukrainian soldiers did not return fire.

No casualties among Ukrainian defenders were reported.

Today, November 10, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units.