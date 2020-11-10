Ukraine reports 10,179 new coronavirus cases

As many as 10,179 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 479,197, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As many as 10,179 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, including 410 children and 445 health workers," he wrote.

According to him, 191 deaths, 1,252 hospitalizations and 5,514 recoveries were recorded in Ukraine on November 9.

Over the entire period of the pandemic in the country, 214,657 patients recovered and 8,756 died from the virus, the minister said.

Stepanov also noted that 68,962 coronavirus tests had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

Read more: Kyiv reports 748 new coronavirus cases

He said that the highest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv (747), Zhytomyr region (646), Kyiv region (628), Odesa region (608) and Zaporizhia region (588).

As many as 8,687 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on November 8.