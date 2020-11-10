Kyiv reports 747 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has recorded 747 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 45,667, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Another 747 Kyiv residents have contracted coronavirus over the past day. Twenty-two patients have died. Overall, 894 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he wrote.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 417 women aged 19-83 years; 22 girls aged 1-17 years; 292 men aged 21-89 years; 16 boys aged between eight months and 16 years old. In addition, 41 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

At the same time, 337 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 17,004 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, Ukraine recorded 10,179 new COVID-19 on November 9.