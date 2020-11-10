Four parties could win seats on Ukraine's parliament

The political parties Servant of the People, European Solidarity, Opposition Platform - For Life and Batkivshchyna (Fatherland) would overcome the 5% threshold if the parliamentary elections were held next Sunday, according to a survey carried out by the sociological service of the Razumkov Center.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the poll, if the elections to the Verkhovna Rada take place in the near future, 19% of all respondents (or 28% of those who will take part in the polls and have decided on which party to support) are ready to vote for the Servant of the People party.

At the same time, 13% (or 21% of those who will take part in the polls and have decided on which party to support) are ready to vote for the European Solidarity party, 12% (16.5%) for Opposition Platform - For Life, and 6% (8%) for Batkivshchyna.

At the same time, 3% (5%) of voters respectively would vote for the Strength and Honor party, 2.5% (4%) for Svoboda, 2% (3%) for Holos (Voice), 2% (2%) for the Party of Shariy, and 2% (2%) for the For the Future group.

Less than 2% of respondents are ready to support the remaining parties.

The survey was conducted from October 30 to November 5, 2020 via face-to-face interviews at the place of residence of respondents.

As many as 2,020 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, except for Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk region. The poll's margin of error (excluding the design effect) does not exceed 2.3% with a probability of 0.95.

The survey was conducted within the project "Ukraine's party system after 2019: key features and prospects for further development," carried out by the Razumkov Center in conjunction with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation's Office in Ukraine.