Ukraine starts applying sanctions against Nicaragua because of consulate in Crimea

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses a strong protest against the illegal and uncoordinated visit of Ambassador of Nicaragua to Russia Alba Azusena Torres to the Autonomous Republic of Crimea for granting the Consular Commission to the so-called "Honorary Consul of Nicaragua in the Russian Federation with residence in Simferopol" Oleg Belaventsev. In this regard, Ukraine launched the process of applying sanctions in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine.