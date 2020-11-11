Ukraine reports 10,611 new coronavirus cases

As many as 10,611 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 489,808, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As many as 10,611 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, including 350 children and 493 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday, November 11.

According to him, 191 deaths, 1,453 hospitalizations and 6,802 recoveries were recorded in Ukraine on November 10.

Over the entire period of the pandemic in the country, 221,459 patients recovered and 8,947 died from the virus, the minister said.

Stepanov also noted that 73,285 coronavirus tests had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

He said that the highest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv (965), Odesa region (705), Kyiv region (693), Lviv region (684) and Zaporizhia region (592).

Some 10,179 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on November 9.