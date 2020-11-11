Kyiv reports 965 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has recorded 965 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 46,632, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Kyiv has recorded 965 new coronavirus patients in the past day. Twenty patients have died. Overall, 914 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 547 women aged 18-88 years; 28 girls aged 1-17 years; 358 men aged 18-89 years; 32 boys aged between nine months and 17 years old. In addition, 31 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

At the same time, 469 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 17,473 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of November 11, Ukraine recorded 10,611 new COVID-19 cases in the past day.