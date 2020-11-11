Ukrainian army reports 117 new coronavirus cases

As of November 11, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have reported 2,258 COVID-19 cases, including 117 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

"As of 10:00 on November 11, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported 2,258 coronavirus cases. Some 117 new cases were recorded over the past day," the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports on its Facebook page.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,905 people have recovered and 20 died. Some 470 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 134 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days.

As of November 11, Ukraine reported 489,808 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 10,611 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.