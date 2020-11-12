Ukrainian army reports 199 new COVID-19 cases

As of November 12, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have reported 2,326 coronavirus cases, including 199 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of 10:00 on November 12, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported 2,326 coronavirus cases. Some 199 new cases were recorded over the past day," the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,036 people have recovered and 20 died. Some 437 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation).

Read more: In Feofaniya, Zelenskyi can constantly work, as special situation room equipped there – Yermak's advisor

As of November 12, Ukraine reported 500,865 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 11,057 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.