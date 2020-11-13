Ukraine reports 11,787 new coronavirus cases

As many as 11,787 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 512,652, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"As many as 11,787 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Ukraine as of November 13, 2020, including 388 children and 555 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

According to him, 172 patients died from COVID-19, 6,155 recovered and 1,587 were hospitalized in Ukraine on November 12.

Stepanov noted that 73,398 coronavirus tests had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

He said that the highest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv (1,083), Dnipropetrovsk region (740), Zaporizhia region (727), Sumy region (680) and Kyiv region (672).