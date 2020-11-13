Number of Ukrainian cities refuses to introduce weekend quarantine. PHOTOS

A number of cities in Ukraine refused to introduce the weekend quarantine, explaining such a decision with grave consequences for their economies as local mass media and mayors of the cities reported.

People came out to protest with posters "No weekend quarantine", "I have the right to work", "We have already closed 40%." The protesters came under the building of the regional state administration and are planning to go to the building of the main police department.

According to the protesters, there is no compensation from the authorities. Therefore, some are already laying off staff.

Thus, the city authorities of Cherkasy held the meeting of the commission of technogeneous and ecological situation and emergency situations. It made a decision not to introduce the weekend quarantine.

Also in Ivano-Frankivsk restaurateurs came out to protest. This is reported by the publication "Galitsky Correspondent". They picketed the regional police department, protesting against the imposition of weekend quarantine. Several dozen protesters expressed their indignation at the fact that they were forced to close, but were not reimbursed for rental and other expenses.


















