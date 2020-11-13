All business entities in Ukraine must implement government decisions - Shmyhal

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has held a conference call with the heads of regions on the situation with the spread of COVID-19 in Ukraine, according to a report posted on the government's website.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The ministers and officials of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine were also present at the virtual meeting, the report said.

The meeting participants raised the issue of oxygen supply to hospitals, as well as updated anti-epidemic measures.

The prime minister informed the heads of regional state administrations that amendments to resolution No. 641 concerning the intensification of anti-epidemic measures throughout Ukraine and the introduction of weekend lockdown came into force on November 13.

Shmyhal said that according to the government decision, the establishments mentioned in the list should be closed or should not receive visitors during the weekend. He also stressed that mayors do not have the authority to make exceptions for institutions included in the list.

"Mayors do not have the authority to allow or prohibit the effect of government decisions on the territory of a single territorial unit. Government decisions are unconditional and must be implemented by all business entities located on the territory of Ukraine. Weekend lockdown applies to an exclusively defined list of business entities located on the territory of Ukraine. If it is, for example, a shopping mall, then it should be closed over the weekend," he said.

Shmyhal stressed that the heads of regional state administrations should coordinate the work of the local police and the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection to inspect business entities that should not receive visitors on weekends.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov informed Shmyhal that negotiations had taken place with large retail chains, and all market participants had assured the state that they would work in accordance with the law. In addition, Avakov noted that representatives of the National Police would be on duty near large shopping malls.

Following the meeting, the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection and the National Police were instructed to carry out inspections in small shops and food markets for their compliance with anti-epidemic measures.