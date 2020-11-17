Invaders violated ceasefire near Hnutove in past day

Over the past day, November 16, one case of violation of the ceasefire by the armed formations of the Russian Federation was recorded in the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘Skhid’.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the afternoon, the ceasefire was observed. But in the evening the enemy opened fire from small arms in the area of Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No casualties among Joint Forces personnel were reported.

Today, November 17, the ceasefire has been observed in the area of ​​responsibility of Ukrainian units.