Ukrainian army reports 129 new COVID-19 cases

As of November 17, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have reported 2,401 coronavirus cases, including 129 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Facebook.

"As of 10:00 on November 17, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported 2,401 coronavirus cases. Some 129 new cases were recorded over the past day," the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,614 people have recovered and 24 died. Some 368 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation).

As of November 17, Ukraine reported 557,657 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 11,968 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.