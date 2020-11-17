UEFA Nations League match between Switzerland, Ukraine canceled

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has informed the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) that "the UEFA Nations League match between Switzerland and Ukraine cannot take place due to the competent decision by the department of health of the canton of Lucerne to quarantine the entire delegation of the national team of Ukraine."

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to Oleksandr Hlyvinsky, spokesman for the Ukrainian national football team, UEFA and the Swiss Football Association are ready for the match, but the ban by the local authorities does not allow football organizations to hold the game due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Ukrainian national team.

UEFA is due to make a decision on the match.