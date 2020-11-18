Ukraine to welcome NATO's increased presence in Black Sea, - Foreign Minister

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba considers boosted NATO presence in the Black Sea crucial.

As reported by Censor.NET.

He said so during the online conference about the Warsaw security forum on November 17. Press office of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reported that.

"We are all natural allies in the Black Sea. Ukraine will welcome all tools and formats of boosting the NATO presence in the Black Sea, which will also include active involvement of Ukraine and Georgia", said the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.

According to him, the Alliance's eastern flank has to cooperate with Ukraine and Georgia as much as possible, since these countries wish to join the NATO and guarantee Europe's safety, specifically that of the Black Sea region.

Kuleba is also sure that involvement of Ukraine in the Bucharest Nine format would be beneficial for additional development of Central Europe and security level in the Black Sea region.

"One should consider Black Sea as a space of our common responsibility - regardless the coast line length, naval forces capacity or trade volumes", the Minister said.