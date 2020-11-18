Ukraine reports 12,496 new coronavirus cases
As reported by Censor.NET.
According to him, 12,496 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Ukraine as of November 18, 2020, including 535 children and 529 health workers.
According to him, 256 patients died from COVID-19, 8,096 recovered and 1,668 were hospitalized in Ukraine on November 17.
Stepanov noted that 73,064 coronavirus tests, including 42,379 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 30,685 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.
The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (1,213), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,023), Cherkasy region (800), Kyiv region (774), and Zaporizhia region (708).
Some 11,968 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on November 16.