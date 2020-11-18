Kyiv reports 1,213 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,213 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 53,855, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 1,213 new patients have been recorded in Kyiv in the past day, 23 people have died. In total, 1,113 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he said at a briefing on November 18.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 673 women aged 18-94 years; 51 girls aged between 25 days and 17 years; 451 men aged 18-89 years; 38 boys aged between two months and 17 years old. In addition, 39 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

Kyiv has confirmed 430 recoveries over the course of the past day. In total, 19,556 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

Read more: Parliament fails to decide on lifting weekend lockdown

As of November 18, Ukraine reported 570,153 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 12,496 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.