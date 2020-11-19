Zelenskyi Receives 2nd Positive Coronavirus Test, Feels Better

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said he had again been tested positive for the Covid-19, but is feeling better.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The head of the state noted that he feels better every day.

As reported, on November 18, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 13,357 over November 17 to 583,510, and the number of deaths rose by 257 over November 17 to 10,369; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 6.9%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 0.4%.

According to the report, as at the morning of November 18, there were 583,510 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 10,369 lethal cases; besides, 259,079 people had recovered.

On November 18, a total of 13,357 new cases of the disease were recorded, and 257 people died.

As at the morning of November 19, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 314,062, up 4.2% day over day.