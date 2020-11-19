Govt to present business support program in coming days

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has instructed the government to develop a comprehensive program of measures to support small and medium-sized businesses during a lockdown.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The head of state said this in a vlog posted on his Facebook page.

"I instructed the government to develop a very important program of measures in the coming day, which will include tax breaks, payment holidays for existing obligations, and the possibility of obtaining new loans on favourable terms," the President said.

In addition, according to him, this program should include sectoral support for businesses that have suffered as a result of the quarantine, support for people who have lost their jobs or were completely forced to stop their activities due to quarantine measures, as well as other important possible tools.

On November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a weekend lockdown in Ukraine - from November 14 to 30.