Invaders violate ceasefire near Marinka, no casualties reported

Over the past day, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and mercenaries violated the ceasefire in Donbas once.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"November 18, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and Russia’s mercenaries violated the ceasefire in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units in Donbas once. The enemy used small arms in the area of ​​ Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The shots did not pose a threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian defenders so they did not return fire.

Read more: Invaders fire grenade launchers and small arms in Donbas

Today, November 19, no violations of the agreements, which entered into force on 27 July 2020, have been recorded. The ceasefire has been observed along the entire contact line.

The situation in the Joint Forces Operation area remains controlled by Ukrainian defenders.