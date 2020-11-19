Kyiv reports 1,348 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,348 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 55,203, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Some 1,348 new patients have been recorded in Kyiv in the past day, 34 people have died. In total, 1,047 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he wrote.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 731 women aged 18-94 years; 33 girls aged between one month and 16 years; 554 men aged 18-87 years; 30 boys aged between one month and 16 years old. In addition, 50 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

Read more: Ukraine reports 13,357 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 459 recoveries over the course of the past day. In total, 20,015 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of November 19, Ukraine reported 583,510 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 13,357 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.