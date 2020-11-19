Zelenskyi signs law on fines for refusal to wear mask

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has signed a law on administrative liability for staying in public institutions and on public transport without a face covering, the press service of the head of state has reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed Law No. 1000-IX 'On the Introduction of Amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19),' which the Verkhovna Rada adopted on November 6, 2020," the report reads.

The President's Office said that the document supplements Article 44-3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine with Part 2 that provides for a fine from 10 to 15 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens for staying in public buildings and on public transport during the quarantine without face masks, respirators or protective masks that cover the nose and mouth, including homemade masks.

According to the report, the law aims to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease among citizens of Ukraine.

Read more: Zelenskyi Receives 2nd Positive Coronavirus Test, Feels Better

"The document will help increase the social responsibility of citizens and protect their health and life, as well as reduce the number of cases of coronavirus disease. It will help prevent uncontrolled growth in the number of patients with COVID-19 and the overloading of medical facilities," Zelenskyi said.

On November 6, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law imposing a fine for staying in public buildings and on public transport without a face covering.

The law provides for punishment for people staying in public buildings and on public transport during the quarantine without face masks, respirators or protective masks that cover the nose and mouth, including homemade masks, in the form of a fine from 10 to 15 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens (from UAH 170 to UAH 255).