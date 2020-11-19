Zelenskyi at meeting with G7 ambassadors: We guarantee that NABU director will remain in his position after Dec 16

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said that director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Artem Sytnyk will remain in his office after December 16 and the decision of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CC) on recognizing as unconstitutional a number of provisions of the law on NABU does not yet create any threats that may affect the legitimacy and independence of both the Bureau itself and its incumbent director.