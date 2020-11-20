Kuleba confirms that Markarova's candidacy was proposed for post of Ukrainian Ambassador to U.S.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has confirmed that he proposed the candidacy of ex-finance minister Oksana Markarova for the post of Ukrainian ambassador to the United States, but stressed that there were no complaints about current ambassador Volodymyr Yelchenko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Facts, not confused rumours about the new ambassador of Ukraine to the United States. Firstly, the current ambassador of Ukraine to Washington Volodymyr Yelchenko is a classic of Ukrainian diplomacy, and there are no complaints about his work, but no one cancelled the principle of rotation in diplomacy. Secondly, the minister of foreign affairs submits the candidacy of a new ambassador for the President's consideration. Having weighed all the arguments, I proposed the candidacy of Oksana Markarova," Kuleba wrote on his Facebook page on Friday morning.

He added that the procedure for her registration has already been launched, but it takes some time. Kuleba also urged to form an opinion on the appointment "by a signed presidential decree, and not by publications in the press."

"If appointed, Ukraine will have an ambassador to Washington for the first time, who is well known both in the U.S. Administration, in particular in the Department of State and in the Department of Treasury, and in the IMF. The fact that Markarova is appointed only to fight for money from the IMF is nonsense. The fact that Markarova will be the first-ever Mrs. Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States is also true. These are unconditional advantages," Kuleba noted.