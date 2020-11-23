Head of President's Office recovers from COVID-19
2 81980
Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak says he has received negative result of his COVID-19 test.
Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.
In a post on his Facebook page, Yermak wrote: "Coronavirus is in the past - the test showed a negative result. I am starting to work as usual. Friends, once again, I call on everyone to be responsible for safety measures. I wish health to you and your loved ones!"
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak tested positive for COVID-19 on November 9.
Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to Yermak, said later that Zelenskyi and Yermank stayed in isolated wards at the Feofania Hospital.