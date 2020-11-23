Zelenskyi tests negative for COVID-19

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced that he had overcome COVID-19.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram,

"I finally have a negative coronavirus test result. We must understand the new risks and take care of ourselves as much as possible. As well as understand that medical masks, self-isolation, social distance, balanced vitamin programs, sports regime are mandatory. All this is very important, and all this together gives us hope," Zelenskyi wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

Read more: Ukraine’s Health Ministry updates list of countries in ‘red’ and ‘green’ zones. LIST