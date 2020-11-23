Zelenskyi tests negative for COVID-19
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced that he had overcome COVID-19.
Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram,
"I finally have a negative coronavirus test result. We must understand the new risks and take care of ourselves as much as possible. As well as understand that medical masks, self-isolation, social distance, balanced vitamin programs, sports regime are mandatory. All this is very important, and all this together gives us hope," Zelenskyi wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.