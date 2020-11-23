Kyiv reports 1,212 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,212 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 60,218, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Some 1,212 new patients have been recorded in Kyiv in the past day. Twenty people have died. In total, 1,143 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he said at a briefing on November 23.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 721 women aged 19-94 years; 29 girls aged between seven months and 17 years; 435 men aged 19-92 years; 27 boys aged between one month and 17 years old. In addition, 44 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

Some 112 patients have been hospitalized in the past day, Klitschko said.

Two patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. Since the start of the pandemic, 20,744 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of November 23, 635,689 COVID-19 cases were laboratory confirmed in Ukraine, including 10,945 cases recorded during the previous day.