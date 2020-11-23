OSCE: 18 civilians killed, 85 injured in Donbas this year

The OSCE has recorded a twofold increase in the number of ceasefire violations in Donbas, according to a status report as of November 16 released by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine on November 23.

Censor.NET reports citing OSCE SMM press service.

"For the sixteenth consecutive week, despite higher numbers of recorded ceasefire violations, the security situation remained relatively calm following additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire, which took effect on 27 July. Between 2 and 15 November, the SMM recorded 469 ceasefire violations, compared with 238 in the previous two-week period," the report reads.

The OSCE said that civilian movement across the contact line continued to be restricted. The Mission again noted that the only points where civilians were able to cross continued to be Stanytsia Luhanska and Novotroitske/Olenivka. In each location, limited numbers of civilians were observed travelling in both directions.

The Mission's freedom of movement was restricted eight times on the ground, all in non-government-controlled areas. SMM UAVs experienced signal interference assessed as caused by probable jamming on 15 occasions while flying on both sides of the contact line.

The SMM corroborated reports of 11 civilian casualties, nine of which had occurred prior to the additional measures that took effect on 27 July, including two fatalities. "This brings the total number of civilian casualties since the beginning of 2020 to 103: 18 fatalities and 85 injuries," the report reads.