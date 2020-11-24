Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas four times

Over the past day, November 23, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire in Donbas four times, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters reports.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars to shell Ukrainian positions near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk)," the report reads.

Ukrainian servicemen did not use weapons in response to fire provocations of the enemy.

No casualties among Ukrainian servicepersons were reported.

Today, November 24, the ceasefire has been observed along the contact line. No violations of the agreements reached in the TCG have been recorded in the JFO area.