Ukrainian Armed Forces report increase in COVID-19 cases

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have reported 2,815 COVID-19 cases, including 153 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Facebook.

"As of 10:00 on November 24, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported 2,815 coronavirus cases. Some 153 new cases were recorded over the past day," the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports on its Facebook page.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,379 people have recovered and 26 died. Some 353 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 26 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days.

Read more: Weekend quarantine: Zelenskyi satisfied with results of restrictions

As of November 24, Ukraine reported 647,976 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 12,287 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.