Four ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas. One Ukrainian soldier killed

November 24, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and Russia’s mercenaries violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas four times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘North’, the ceasefire violations were recorded near Shumy (41km north of Donetsk) and Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk). In these areas, the enemy used small arms and under-barrel grenade launcher. In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, Russian-led forces provoked Ukrainian units by firing small arms. Joint Forces’ positions in the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) came under sniper fire. As a result, one Ukrainian soldier was killed," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

OSCE representatives were informed about the actions of the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center.

Read more: ECHR rules in Ukraine's favor in claim on pension payment in ORDLO

Today, November 25, the ceasefire has been observed along the contact line.