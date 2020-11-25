Almost UAH 14B of unemployment benefits paid during quarantine in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the coronavirus quarantine, almost UAH 14 billion has been paid to persons eligible for unemployment or partial unemployment benefits in Ukraine, according to the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Starting from March 12, 2020, a total of UAH 11.5 billion of unemployment benefits have been paid to those registered at employment centers. There are no unemployment benefits arrears, the ministry reported.

The ministry added that to financially support small and medium-sized businesses, the government has allocated UAH 2.8 billion from the COVID-19 Response Fund for the partial unemployment benefits program, of which UAH 2.5 billion has already been financed.

On October 28, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution on the allocation of additional funds for the Compulsory State Social Insurance Fund of Ukraine to support citizens who lost their jobs during the coronavirus quarantine. Almost UAH 1.28 billion were redistributed from the COVID-19 Response Fund. In particular, almost UAH 1.2 million was allocated to ensure timely payment of unemployment benefits, and UAH 80 million to provide partial unemployment benefits for the period of quarantine.