Kyiv reports 1,399 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,399 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 64,019, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Some 1,399 new coronavirus patients have been recorded in Kyiv in the past day. Thirty-one people have died. In total, 1,227 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he wrote.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 809 women aged 19-98 years; 45 girls aged between nine months and 17 years; 502 men aged 18-90 years; 43 boys aged between one month and 17 years old. In addition, 65 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

Some 107 patients have been hospitalized in the past day, Klitschko wrote.

At the same time, 505 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. Since the start of the pandemic, 21,942 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of November 26, 677,189 COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine, including 15,331 cases recorded during the previous day.