Ukraine needs to introduce total lockdown for at least three weeks, - Interior Minister

Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov stated that the country should immediately introduce a lockdown for a period of three-four weeks. Avakov declared it.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"My personal view is that we need to introduce lockdown as soon as possible. It really takes three or four weeks. We do not need to hide it behind political slogans or some convenient wording, because we are talking about very systemic risks to our people's health. Therefore, my point of view, as soon as we are ready, I hope that it will happen in the coming days, to formulate in detail mechanisms of the compensation program that was announced by the President the other day. We must immediately introduce a lockdown, break the chain of this infection, and try to preserve lives of Ukrainian citizens and get away from the situation when we have more than 200 deaths every day," said the minister.

As we reported earlier, the Health Ministry concedes that the potential introduction of stricter restrictions in Ukraine may be conducted in the near future.