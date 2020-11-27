Invaders violate ceasefire near Avdiivka. No casualties reported

Today, November 27, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have violated the ceasefire in Donbas already once.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Russian occupation forces and their mercenaries launched an attack, using an under-barrel grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and small arms in the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No casualties among the Joint Forces personnel have been reported.

November 26, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and Russia’s mercenaries violated the Minsk Agreements twice.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East", Russian-led forces ignored the declared ceasefire near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), firing a heavy machine gun. In the area of Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk), the enemy opened fire from a tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun.

Enemy shots did not pose a threat to the lives and health of Ukrainian troops, so they did not return fire.