Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas nine times

On December 3, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas nine times.

"The Russian occupation forces used 120mm mortars and an automatic grenade launcher to shell Ukrainian positions near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk). Not far from the same settlement, the enemy remotely mined the positions of Ukrainian troops, using prohibited POM-2 mines," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In addition, the invaders used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers to fire at Ukrainian positions in the area of Shumy (41km north of Donetsk) and Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); and an under-barrel grenade launcher near Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian servicepersons were reported. Ukrainian servicemen did not use weapons in response to fire provocations of the enemy.

Today, December 4, the Russian occupation troops have violated the agreements once by using prohibited heavy weapons, namely 122mm artillery systems and 120mm mortars, near Vodiane.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the use of illegal weapons by the enemy through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of the ceasefire and stabilization of the contact line (JCCC).