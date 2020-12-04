Public Transport Will Not Be Stopped If Lockdown Introduced – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that public transport operators would not be suspended in case tougher quarantine restrictions were imposed.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The minister said this during the hour of questions to members of the Ukrainian Government at the Verkhovna Rada.

He explained the decision with the fact that most of scientific researches show that transport is not the major transmission source for the Covid-19.

As reported, the Ministry of Infrastructure calls for continuous public transport operation in case of a lockdown.