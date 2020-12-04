Nearly 80% of Ukrainians back idea of mass coronavirus testing

Almost 80% of Ukrainians support the idea of mass COVID-19 testing of the population, according to a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 79% of respondents support the idea of mass testing of the population and the mandatory isolation of identified patients as a means of combating coronavirus, and 17% hold the opposite view. Some 73% believe in the effectiveness of such a measure, and 19% do not," the survey shows.

The poll was conducted from November 27 to December 1. Some 1,200 respondents aged 18 years and over were interviewed. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.8%.