Verkhovna Rada passes law on one-time assistance to entrepreneurs due to lockdown

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted at first reading and as a whole a bill that provides for the payment of one-time assistance to support entrepreneurs and employees for the period of the COVID-19 lockdown.

As reported by Censor.NET.

304 people's deputies voted for a respective bill, No. 4431, introducing amendments to Article 28 of the law on Ukraine's state budget for 2020.

The law expanded the list of areas for which money from the COVID-19 Fund could be allocated.

In particular, it is envisaged that the funds will be used to pay one-time financial assistance to insured persons who may lose their income if the field of their activities is completely banned due to restrictive measures, one-time financial assistance to business entities in order to preserve the jobs of their employees, as well as one-time compensation to business entities for expenses they incurred for the payment of a single social contribution for their employees.