Shmyhal invites British business delegation to Ukraine

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has invited a British business delegation to Ukraine for meetings with Ukrainian businessmen, according to the website of the Ukrainian government.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I am inviting a British business delegation, led by UK Export Finance representatives, to visit Ukraine and hold meetings with Ukrainian business and partners as soon as the situation with the coronavirus allows. We are ready to join this and organize such meetings at the Cabinet of Ministers or the Chamber of Commerce and Industry," Shmyhal said.

In addition, he invited the British side to support the proposal to launch a technical assistance project for exporters and investors.

"This will help use the potential of the [Political, Free Trade and Strategic Partnership] Agreement in full and successfully establish work between the businesses of both countries so that we can start teaching entrepreneurs to cooperate in new conditions," Shmyhal said.

He also noted that Ukraine has high hopes for the development of bilateral cooperation and the launch of joint projects under the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and UK Export Finance to attract credit guarantees.

Shmyhal invited the United Kingdom to jointly work out measures to promote this tool in both the public and private sectors.

He also stressed the importance of a number of agreements reached on deepening Ukrainian-British cooperation in the field of security and defense.

He said Ukraine was ready to cooperate closely in the implementation of eco-initiatives that may be presented at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will take place in the UK.

Shmyhal thanked the United Kingdom for its consistent support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.