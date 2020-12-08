Ukraine reports 10,811 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 10,811 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 832,758, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 10,811 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of December 8, 2020. In particular, among them are 520 children and 512 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

He said that 195 patients died from COVID-19, 12,860 recovered and 1,319 were hospitalized in Ukraine on December 7.

Stepanov noted that 55,070 coronavirus tests, including 30,718 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 24,352 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (1,475), Odesa region (1,043), Zaporizhia region (948), Poltava region (916), and Cherkasy region (746).

Some 8,641 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 6.